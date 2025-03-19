In-form Worksop Town record seventh straight win

Liam Hughes celebrating after his first goal against Hyde - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop beat Hyde United 3-1 to keep their cracking run of form going.

Two goals from super sub Liam Hughes gave Worksop Town all three points in a 3-1 win against Hyde United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium

“I think we made it a bit difficult for ourselves in the second-half with the two injuries happening early in the second-half with Vaughan (Redford and Aleks (Starcenko)," said manager Craig Parry.

“I actually said to the players after that I commend them because we’ve had to change it four or five times to try and get it right.

“But if you look at the game as a whole, in the first-half we could have gone in three or four with the chances we’ve had so it was a good win for us.”

Worksop had their first real chance when Mason O’Malley delivered a pinpoint cross to Hutchinson, whose initial header was blocked before he fired just over the bar.

Joe Leesley nearly produced a moment of magic, attempting an audacious chip from the halfway line that narrowly cleared the crossbar.

O’Malley was at the heart of the action again, this time picking out Starcenko, whose powerful header from close range forced Hiddleston into a fine save

Worksop came close once more when Burrow found himself unmarked at the back post. His effort was initially saved, and the rebound nearly fell kindly for Vaughan Redford, who was inches away from tapping in for 1-0.

The home side started the second half brightly, with Ben Grist’s flick-on reaching Redford, who managed to get a header away despite picking up an injury in the process

The breakthrough finally arrived in spectacular fashion. Substitute Liam Hughes controlled the ball on the edge of the box, flicked it up with his back to goal, and unleashed a dipping volley into the bottom corner—a definite goal-of-the-season contender.

Hyde responded after their best spell of possession, finding an equaliser through Harry Ditchfield, who scrambled the ball home following a chaotic goalmouth tussle.

With momentum shifting, United nearly took the lead, but Tommy Taylor produced a strong save to deny Kershaw.

However, Worksop restored their advantage when Callum Hiddleston rushed out to meet O’Malley’s cross but was beaten to the ball by Aaron Martin, who expertly headed over the stranded keeper and into the empty net.

Hughes then sealed the victory with a towering header, once again supplied by O’Malley’s pinpoint delivery.