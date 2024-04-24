In-form Worksop Town into play-off places with emphatic victory over Guiseley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victory at Nethermoor Park leaves the Tigers in fifth place ahead of their final game of the season away at Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

Vaughan Redford opened the scoring in the early exchanges on Tuesday evening, before Jay Rollins doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

Forward Jordan Burrow then grabbed a brace, putting the Tigers four goals up 25 minutes from time.

Tigers on target in win at Guiseley. Photo by Devon Cash.

Guiseley pulled back a couple of late goals, but Craig Parry’s side came away deserved winners.

The delighted Worksop boss said: “It was a great performance at Guiseley, probably our best performance of the year.

“It was a big game between two sides challenging for the play-offs.

“I thought every player worked extremely hard. We played some really good football and we were ruthless in the box.

“That win takes us into Atherton now and we know we need to win to secure the play-offs.

“We know it’ll be a difficult game and our away form hasn’t been great this year.

"It’s a game where we’ve got to turn up like we did last night and put in a performance and get the three points to take us into the play-offs.

“I asked all the fans to get behind us, obviously we’ve worked extremely hard this year and given them some great memories. It’d be even better now if we can give them another memory by getting the play-offs and having that chance of promotion.”

The victory comes just a day after Ashton United’s 5-1 defeat at Matlock Town, which meant the Tigers knew victory at Guiseley would put them in the driving seat for the play-offs heading into the final day of the season.

Worksop have now won six of their last eight league fixtures, carrying one of the best form records in the league.

Atherton are currently bottom of the NPL- Premier Division and have already had their relegation confirmed.

A victory on Saturday for Craig Parry’s side would guarantee them a play-off spot, while a draw could be enough for the Tigers, should Ashton fail to beat third place Marine.

Worksop will then travel to Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday, on Tuesday, 30th April to face Penistone Church in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final.