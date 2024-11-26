In-form Stockton Town a tough challenge for Worksop Town this weekend

By James Haley
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 22:17 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST

Worksop Town are expecting a tough challenge from in-form promoted side Stockton Town at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium this weekend.

The Tigers are looking to make it three games unbeaten in the league for the first time since September and manager Craig Parry believes he knows what it’s going to take to beat the Anchors, saying: “Stockton will be a hard game – there are no easy games at this level.

“They’ll not be looking forward to coming to us and it’s a game that’s going to be difficult.

"But it’s on our own patch, and we will certainly be looking to take the game to them and try to see how many goals we can score, as that’s the way we are, and that is the way that we play.

Luke Shiels battling with a Lancaster City player in Saturday's goalless draw.Luke Shiels battling with a Lancaster City player in Saturday's goalless draw.
“It will be a difficult game,they are a side that will be in and around the play-offs - I’ve got no doubts about that.

"They are a good side and they’ll be a good side for many years, but so are we so we look forward to the challenge.”

It was third time lucky for Stockton as they were promoted from Northern Premier League Division One East through the play-offs, after losing in the final the previous two seasons.

They have had a bright start to their NPL Premier Division campaign after winning their opening three games, and they have continued to impress, landing them a fourth place position in the table.

They also had a semi-successful cup run, reaching the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, before eventually being knocked out by Chester.

As well as the FA Cup success, they have also had a great run in the FA Trophy, and have reached the third round of the competition, beating league-above Scarborough Athletic, which earned them an exciting tie against former Premier League side Oldham Athletic in the third round.

One player who has been key to their success is 30-year-old striker Michael Sweet, who has scored 12 goals this season for the Anchors.

He has a wealth of experience across non-League clubs in the North-East playing for teams such as Gateshead, Darlington and Blyth Spartans.

