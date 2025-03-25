Impressive Worksop Town make it eight unbeaten

Liam Hughes converting a penalty against Rylands - Photo by John Hopkins

Worksop Town extended their unbeaten run to eight with a 3-0 win at Warrington Rylands.

Hughes opened the scoring from the spot, before adding another eight minutes later. Luke Hall added another in injury-time to wrap up a fine away win.

Manager Craig Parry said: “I was very pleased with the performance because we know it’s a tough place, and they’re one of the form sides in the league at the moment.

“It was a good professional performance from us and one of our best performances from us this year.

“We look like a proper team at the moment, and we’re moving the ball well, but we’re also doing the ugly side of it.”

Worksop began on the front foot, with Liam Hughes and Aleks Starcenko testing Warrington’s Luke Pilling early on. The hosts had a scare when former Chelsea academy player Alex Kiwomya found space in the box but scuffed his shot wide. Moments later, Worksop took control.

Aaron Martin and Hughes linked up well before Hughes was brought down by Matthew Regan in the box. Hughes stepped up and confidently rifled the penalty into the bottom left corner to give Worksop the lead.

Eight minutes later, Hughes struck again. Sam Wedgbury lofted a ball into the right channel, where Starcenko retrieved it and delivered a cross that was only partially cleared.

Regan Hutchinson nodded it back into the six-yard box, and Hughes controlled before volleying calmly past Pilling to double the lead.

Worksop managed the game well from there, limiting Warrington’s opportunities. The best chance before halftime fell to Mason O’Malley, who drilled a low strike towards the far corner after a slick passing move, only for Pilling to tip it around the post.

In stoppage time, the substitutes combined to seal the win. Jordan Burrow rose highest to flick the ball on, and Luke Hall met it with a superb volley past Pilling to make it 3-0.

Worksop will now aim to solidify second place as they prepare to host Lancaster City.