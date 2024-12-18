Hughes happy with goal and win as Worksop Town see off Leek

Liam Hughes after scoring the opening goal of the game- Photo by Richard Bierton

Liam Hughes scored his ninth goal of the season in the Tigers 2-0 win against Leek Town

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Hughes was delighted to get back on the scoresheet in the Tigers’ 2-0 win over Leek Town at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The big striker was happy with his goal against the Blues: “I’m always happy to get on the scoresheet, but to be fair, Luke’s done all the hard work, it’s a great little ball and I’ve tried to guide it towards goal and luckily it’s nestled in the roof of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that’s what we work on in training, and we’ve got dangerous players like Luke, Dan in those areas for a reason and for a front man it’s a dream.

"There’s no shock why Jordan (Burrow) scored the goals that he scored, I’ve scored the goals I’ve scored and I’m sure Aaron (Martin) will start to fit into that as well and get on the scoresheet because when you’ve got firepower like that out wide and they put it into good areas then anything can happen.”

Hughes opened the scoring against Leek with a deft touch into the top right corner, from a Hall cross into the centre of the box.

The 32-year-old hadn’t scored in the league since his hat-trick against Blyth Spartans in August but has scored in the FA and Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cups.

That was Hughes’ 73rd goal for the Tigers, and he recently made his 100th appearance for the club in Worksop’s 0-0 draw with Lancaster City.