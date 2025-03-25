Hughes delighted as Worksop Town find momentum at the right time
The striker scored twice as the on-song Tigers chalked up an impressive away win.
“I’m delighted with the performance because it’s a tough place to come, and they’re up there for a reason," he said.
“Neil (Reynolds) has done a fantastic job with this group, and credit to them, and we knew how difficult it would be.
“So to come and to get a result and get two goals off the back of our last performance, it’s good that we’re developing momentum at the right time.”
Hughes is in fine form at the moment, scoring four goals in two games after returning to the squad after two games out.
He has now scored 85 goals in 119 games for the Tigers, with 21 goals to his name this season for the Tigers.
The 32-year-old earned and converted his penalty for his first goal against Warrington Rylands, before bringing down a Regan Hutchinson header and finishing in the box to complete his brace.
Hughes credited the players around him to his excellent goalscoring form.
“For me, whoever’s scoring, it doesn’t matter as long as we’re getting three points at this stage of the season; that’s all that counts.
“As a striker, you want to score goals, and since coming to this football club, I’ve prided myself on scoring goals as it’s a big part of my game but what’s also a big part of my game is relying on those people around me to deliver those balls into them areas because I love attacking the ball.
“At this stage of the season, going into the last games of the season with momentum and scoring goals is great.
“I’ll just take each game as it comes, try to be as professional as I can, try to help the young players within the group and give it my absolute all on the football pitch for this club.
Hughes and Worksop will look to extend their unbelievable run of form against Lancaster City at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium next weekend.