Hughes delighted as Worksop Town find momentum at the right time

Liam Hughes against Warrington Rylands - Photo by John Hopkins

Liam Hughes believes Worksop are getting uo some great momentum at a key time after a 3-0 victory against Warrington Rylands at the Hive Arena.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker scored twice as the on-song Tigers chalked up an impressive away win.

“I’m delighted with the performance because it’s a tough place to come, and they’re up there for a reason," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Neil (Reynolds) has done a fantastic job with this group, and credit to them, and we knew how difficult it would be.

“So to come and to get a result and get two goals off the back of our last performance, it’s good that we’re developing momentum at the right time.”

Hughes is in fine form at the moment, scoring four goals in two games after returning to the squad after two games out.

He has now scored 85 goals in 119 games for the Tigers, with 21 goals to his name this season for the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old earned and converted his penalty for his first goal against Warrington Rylands, before bringing down a Regan Hutchinson header and finishing in the box to complete his brace.

Hughes credited the players around him to his excellent goalscoring form.

“For me, whoever’s scoring, it doesn’t matter as long as we’re getting three points at this stage of the season; that’s all that counts.

“As a striker, you want to score goals, and since coming to this football club, I’ve prided myself on scoring goals as it’s a big part of my game but what’s also a big part of my game is relying on those people around me to deliver those balls into them areas because I love attacking the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage of the season, going into the last games of the season with momentum and scoring goals is great.

“I’ll just take each game as it comes, try to be as professional as I can, try to help the young players within the group and give it my absolute all on the football pitch for this club.

Hughes and Worksop will look to extend their unbelievable run of form against Lancaster City at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium next weekend.