The Tigers know defeat would leave them nine points behind their visitors, however victory could close the gap to just three.

Boss Craig Parry said: It’ll be very difficult, they’re a side in great shape with a great squad.

“We know they have quite a lot of resources to do that but fair play to them, they’ve picked up since we last played them and put themselves in a position to be in the play-offs come the end of the season.”

Jack Broadhead high-fives fans at Macclesfield away

In the reverse fixture back in October, Worksop came away from the Leasing.com Stadium with all three points.Alex Curran put the Silkmen in front before half-time, however with 20 minutes to go George Taft’s towering header levelled the scoring.Jay Rollins then smashed home the winning goal with just six minutes of the 90 left to give the Tigers a dramatic away victory.

Since then Macclesfield have really found some form, mounting a serious play-off challenge.

They come into Saturday’s game off the back of five straight victories in all competitions, most recently making the semi-final of the Isuza FA Trophy with a 3-0 victory over Coalville Town.