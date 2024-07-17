Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The glorious grounds and lake at Holkham Hall in North Norfolk provided the setting for the Outlaw Half Triathlon, where two members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club – Helen Humphries and John Maher – took part.

The swim took place in the lake on the Holkham Estate with a time trial format start.

It was a single loop swim, which took competitors to the far end of the lake and around the island, before returning to the Transition area directly in front of the Hall.

The 56mile bike course was then out of the estate onto a single lap route through the villages of north Norfolk, including a cruise past Sandringham Estate.

Helen Humphries crosses the finish line at Holkham.

The route was fairly described as rolling with no significant gradients.

On return to Holkham Estate, the final part of the route is a short climb up to the Obelisk before descending back into transition two.

The final part of the event, a 13.1 mile run began with a return to the Obelisk at the start the first of three laps, which went on the traffic free roads and tracks around the Holkham Estate.

Competitors had to pass the finish line a couple of times before finally embracing the roar of the crowd as they headed onto the orange carpet.

John Mayer finnishes the Holkham half triathlon

Finishing in a very creditable time of six hours and 20 minutes, Helen Humphries said: “It was a great experience and fantastic atmosphere.

"It was a really well organised race with a lot of marshalls and crowd support.

"It had a very civilised swim start, not just waves but staggered starting off in twos, which is a first for me.

"We had lots of support from the crowd and fellow triathletes all the way round - I loved it.

"The camping was good too and it was just a beautiful place plus beach, playground and pub!”

Also finishing, despite struggling with cramp early on in the event, John Maher said: “This was a windy bike course and hilly run - Norfolk is in no way flat!”

Anyone interested in triathlons should have a look at the club’s Facebook page facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub or website bassetlawtriclub.co.uk.