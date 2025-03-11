Historic win for SJR Ladies as cup final place is secured
After last weeks league disappointment at Rotherham, SJR Ladies were determined to bounce back with a win and secure their place in the Cup Final.
Both teams started brightly, creating early chances, but it was Trent who had the best opportunity when a nervy SJR defence failed to clear their lines, fortunately, the effort went wide. When Trent did break through, goalkeeper Emily Hallam was always equal to the task.
After a tense opening 20 minutes, SJR began to settle, asserting their dominance. Murphy and Myatt both tested the keeper, while O'Brian came close with a long-range effort just before half-time. Despite the pressure, the teams went into the break level at 0-0.
The second half saw a transformed SJR performance. Harrison and Kelly controlled the midfield, breaking up play and setting the tempo. The introduction of Ferguson alongside Murphy in attack added a new dimension that Trent struggled to contain.
Murphy opened the scoring with a clinical close-range finish before Ferguson struck twice in quick succession'”her second a superb lob from inside the box.
With Trent pushing forward in search of a lifeline, veteran Rachel Bell came on to steady the defense, ensuring SJR remained in control. Captain Charlotte Finch then sealed the victory with a stunning 25-yard free kick, leaving no doubt about the result.
A dominant second-half display secured SJR's place in the Cup Final, with Amy O'Brian earning Player of the Match for her tireless performance on the right wing.