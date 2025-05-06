Historic cup final date for Retford Squash Club

By Will Spence
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 06:24 BST
Retford Squash Club is chasing its first piece of silverware in more than 40 years after setting up an appearance in the final of the Nottinghamshire Squash Rackets Association Cup.

Retford rejoined the Nottinghamshire Squash League this season following a long hiatus, and after only eight months back playing league squash, the Club has consolidated its position in Division 4 and is primed for a Cup Final date this weekend.

Having already swept away teams from Nottingham University, David Lloyd West Bridgeford and Sutton Bonnington in previous rounds of the ‘B Section’ – for teams that compete in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 – the group of five players has set up a Final’s Day clash with Nottingham Squash Rackets Club at The Park, Nottingham on Sunday 11th May.

Team Captain, Shaun Bradley, said: “We’re really pleased with how the team has performed this season having quickly adapted to competitive league squash and backed this up with some strong performances in the cup.

“It’s a great achievement to have reached the final in just our first season back and we can’t wait to be part of a prestigious finals day at The Park.”

“We’ve had a nice mix of experienced and new players in the team this season and no matter what happens on Sunday, we hope that this success encourages more of our members to get involved with the squad and put Retford on the map again when it comes to squash.”

The club has experienced a resurgence over the last 18 months having more than doubled its membership and grown a healthy juniors, women’s and men’s sections.

Regular junior coaching sessions with an England Squash Qualified Coach take place on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings for ages 5-16, in addition to women’s coaching sessions, club nights and the opportunity to play team squash.

Retford Squash Club is based at 90 Albert Road, Retford and welcomes players of all abilities. Visit www.retfordsquash.co.uk or follow us on Facebook.

