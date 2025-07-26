Hathersage Hilly challenge taken on by triathlete duo

Gav Toulson and John Maher take on the Hathersage Hilly triathlon

The novice friendly event took place in the village of Hathersage, in the heart of the beautiful Peak District National Park.

The 420 metre swim taking place in a heated, open-air pool with wide lanes making it enjoyable for swimmers of all abilities.

After the swim it was on to the 21km bike and, with a name like the Hathersage Hilly, you know it won’t be flat! However, the hills were not so long or steep taking riders out of the Derwent Valley up onto the edge of the moors before being rewarded with some stunning views of the Derbyshire countryside. The 6km run is almost entirely through woodland and open countryside. Again, the run had a few hills.

Making the trip out to Debyshire were Gav Toulson, head coach and John Maher both from Bassetlaw Triathlon Club. With the competitors setting off according to their submitted swim times Gav had an early start meaning he had the best of the weather and came home in a time of one hour 48 minutes, commenting afterwards “ a great event even though its a tough challenge with all the hills”

John, with a much later start commented “Definitely the most beautiful and hard sprint triathlon going. As I didn’t start till 11 the driest part of the race for me was the swim!!!! It lashed it down.”

The fabulous outdoor lido swimming pool in Hathersage was the start point and an unusual 33.5 yard length means a little over 420m to swim. Once on the bike a rolling 5km took you to the start of the 5km climb. Once over the top of the climb there is an extremely steep and fast drop back to Hathersage.

John said ‘Despite the heavy rain covering my glasses and speedo I took my eyes off the road for a second to see over 40mph at one point. This gave me a chance to overtake a number of other riders. Back in Hathersage and a smooth removal of feet from cycling shoes left a short run with the bike to transition 2.”

Again the weather really changed the run from dry ground to a quagmire in places as the rain soaked into the ground as the morning became afternoon. About one mile into the run the climbing started and at many points was nothing more than a walk scramble mix up 70% gradients.

Again once over the top came the even harder descents back to the finish. John said ‘ going downhill was lethal at points with wet rocks and mud at one point making me run off into the ferns just to stop. After finishing when I saw 45 mins for the over 6km run I was initially disappointed but I later saw the winner took over 30 minutes and realised that wasn’t too bad as he was 30 years younger”

The Bassetlaw triathlon club based at the YourPlace BPL Leisure centre in Worksop is open to anyone who may want to try the sport. Details can be found at www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/