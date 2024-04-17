It was a game that set off at a fast tempo, with Oughtibridge coming out the blocks fast, however they were met with a wall of black and blue.It was SJR who had the first opportunity though, through Hardy playing in the impressive Beth Gingell who's shot flew over the bar.Gingell again was through but her chip over the goalkeeper couldn't quite dip under the crossbar.Hardy hit a fantastic shot from distance that the Oughtibridge keeper tipped round the post.Oughtibridge were getting a foothold in the game but every attack was thwarted by Lucie Spendiff, Abbie Lister and Rachael Bell. The SJR midfield were being worked very hard by Oughtibridges opposite numbers but Sarah Harvey, Lauren Cundy, Naomi Childerley and Amy O Brien were competing strongly in these battles and we're getting topside of their opponent.A free kick was won for one of many fouls on O Brien, it was a chance for Emily Murphy to get SJR on top but she couldn't quite turn the shot on target.

The second half started with Oughtibridge worrying about the threat of Gingell, Hardy and Murphy and had changed their system accordingly. This seemed to work for Oughtibridge as they started to get on top of the game.Oughtibridge had a great chance but couldn't finishSJR responded by making some personnel changes Aimee Roper came into the game along with Shannon Brookes and they started to get SJR on the front foot. Brookes putting in tackles and making passes got SJR back on top of the game. Roper driving forward and playing a pass into Murphy, which created another scoring opportunity as the Oughtibridge defender took the law into her own hands to deal with Murphy.Lilly Brown was starting to work the Oughtibridge defence with clever runs in behind and also into midfield. Leah Markham again looked impressive on the ball and was helping get SJR moving forward.It was on the right hand side of SJR that the key moment of the game happened when a ball from this side of the field found Hardy in the box, Hardy skipped past challenges to put a left footed finish into the net.The final minutes went without any real drama as Lauren Bell put a great challenge in right on the full time whistle, showing the spirit that every player has in this squad.There was some very tired legs in the changing rooms, showing the amount of work these girls had put in for the cause.The ladies now have two home games left on the next two Sundays, it would be great to see you all down there cheering them on.