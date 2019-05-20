Hampshire enjoy a steady start against Nottinghamshire

Joe Weatherley and Oli Soames guided Hampshire to lunch unbeaten as First-Class cricket returned to the Isle of Wight for the first time in 57 years.

The two academy graduates reached a first wicket stand of 86, with Weatherley leading the way with a sumptuous 44 not out, with Soames on 24.

Weatherley and Soames had been put in by Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney without a toss under grey skies but atop a good quality looking batting wicket.

And so it proved as Weatherley stroked the ball around nicely, with England Test opening bowler Stuart Broad for 20 runs in his opening three overs.

Weatherley, who returned to form with 44 against Warwickshire last week, was given a life when he was dropped on 21 by Chris Nash at third slip.

But other than that it was an easy going morning for the batsmen in front of a packed crowd at Newclose.