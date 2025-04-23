Hall delighted as Worksop Town secure second place finish

Luke Hall after the game against Basford United - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Luke Hall was delighted to get the win as Worksop Town beat Basford United 4-0 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium to confirm a second place finish going into the play-offs.

Speaking after the game, the winger said home advantage in the play-offs would give Tigers a big lift.

"It’s massive, especially at this level. I’m expecting a full house, and I think the fans who have been brilliant home and away every week will give that extra bit of support.

“Obviously, knowing this pitch inside and out will be a massive boost as well, I think it will take a big performance from any team to come and beat us.”

Despite not scoring, Hall was pivotal to the Tigers' emphatic victory over Basford, setting up two of the goals.

The first one was for Aleks Starcenko, getting on the end of a Jordan Burrow knockdown before finding the in-form midfielder in space for the second goal.

Hall then set up Burrow for the fourth goal of the game, slipping him in behind the Ambers' defence for the striker to neatly finish into the bottom right corner.

“For the first one with Aleks, I’m playing the number 10 role so I’m trying to get off Burrow’s flicks and I’ve got on the end of one and tried to be a bit composed and he was in a better position than me and I’ve slipped him in," he said.

“And for the second one, I’ve got on the end of a loose ball and drove into their half and waited for Burrow to make a run at the right time and perfectly slipped him in so I can’t complain.”

Hall was also happy to see his side get their first clean sheet in four games.

“It’s massive, especially going into a period where we’re going into the playoffs, and obviously we’ve been conceding here and there, but it’s little mistakes from ourselves," he said.

"But after these mistakes, no one has panicked, we dusted ourselves off and went back to basics, and I think we were very strong at the back today.”