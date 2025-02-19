Grist delighted with togetherness of Worksop Town after another win

Ben Grist against Hebburn Town - Photo by Richard Bierton

Defender Ben Grist was proud of the team performance after Worksop Town’s 3-2 victory against Hebburn Town at the Hebburn Sports and Social Media.

The Tigers won the game thanks to a late winner to keep up their good form.

The Leicester City loanee joined the Tigers at the end of January and has since won three out of three in the games he has played.

“I’m very proud of all the lads, I think we’ve dug in really deep there to get the three points," he said. "Coming in at half-time we were comfortable and we knew what they were going to do in the second-half and we dealt with it apart from a couple of mistakes which cost us two goals.

“But you saw the heart and desire the lads showed to get the three points in the end.

“It was important to pick ourselves up and go again. We’ve got a lot of leaders in the team and I think we proved that today when it was 2-2. You see them lads talking to the young lads and getting around us and we then had that belief that we were going to get the three points in the end and I think we showed that.”

Grist has added a calm presence to the backline and filled in for the injured Luke Shiels who was ruled out after the Ashton United game.

“Yeah, I’m loving it. I couldn’t have asked for a better start with the three wins from three games," he said.

“Everyone’s been really welcoming whether that’s the players or the staff, everyone’s been brilliant.”

Grist and Worksop will look to make it four wins out of four in February on Saturday as they take on Workington AFC at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.