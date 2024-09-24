Good club turnout at Woodhall Spa sprint triathlon.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Woodhall Spa sprint triathlon is a popular end of season event we’ll suited for novices to the sport. Based in the Jubilee Park in the lovely Lincolnshire village of Woodhall Spa the event starts with a 400 metre swim in the outdoor heated lido style pool.

The 24 km bike route then incorporates all that is great about Lincolnshire, beautiful open countryside and quiet country lanes. Once back in the park the 5km run to finish is a flat course that encircles the park and village.

Taking up the event were six members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club. On a bright Autumn morning the first home in club colours was Steve Chambers in a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes, making him the winner in his age group. For the women it was Amy Chambers clocking in with one hour and 31 minutes.

For two other club members, Jayne Flower and Lisa Wootton it was a return to competing following a long recovery from illness for Jayne who commented “I had a niggly back on the cycle leading to a dead leg on the run but I knew I’d finish, even if I had to walk or crawl!” and for Lisa, following rehabilitation after heart issues saying “I am back, it was a windy bike ride made a bit longer as my chain came off and so I had to stop and put it back on. I was tired by the end”

Bassetlaw triathletes at the end of the WoodhallSpa sprint triathlon

Other members to complete the event were Sharon Sutton and Mick Hancock.

As the season draws to a close anyone who feels interested in trying the sport should check out the clubs website at /www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/ for details of their training sessions and membership.