Beryl Marsh was one of the founder members of College Pines Golf Club in 1994.

She has just celebrated her 80th birthday, which saw members of the club’s ladies’ section throw a surprise celebration party for her, including a game of golf where Beryl scored her first hole-in-one.

The 18-hole course, off College Drive, was designed and built by David Snell,who passed away last year.

The club, which sits between Worksop College and Clumber Park, began with a small membership which has grown over the years.

Beryl said: “We were in the fortunate position that when the coal mines closed and at the age of 50, we were able to retire. Needing something to occupy our time together so decided to try golf. College Pines was under construction and we applied for membership there.”

One of the first lady captains at the club, she has represented the club many times in league, cup, county and national competitions.

She said: “The small number of ladies who had joined held a meeting in a pub and formed a committee. There were a couple who knew a little about golf , the rest of us were totally ignorant of rules and games. I thought you just walked along trying to hit a ball.

“We all pitched in and learned as we went along; reading rule books, asking advice and so our ladies’ section was formed.

“I have made many friends through golf and, I am proud to say, helped quite a few new ladies on their journey to becoming good golfers.

“My hope now is I get a few more years under my belt before finally retiring to that rocking chair.”

In recognition of Beryl’s 80th birthday, Rita Straw, current ladies’ captain, arranged, with Beryl’s husband Barrie, a surprise celebration which was held in the clubhouse after play with current and past members of the club.

