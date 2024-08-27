Gold medals in Worksop from the World Championships
The WKO World Championships took place from 16th to 18th August in Barnsley, with 1,700 fighters from thirty countries registered for the championships.
The fighters from Worksop from the Street Kickboxing Club were Liliana Gronkiewicz, a 12-year-old fighter, a student at Outwood Academy Valley, who won two gold medals in kickboxing and boxing. Liliana has won many titles, such as the title of Champion of England, Europe and the World.
The next fighter is Alexander Owczarek, who won a gold medal in boxing and a bronze medal in the K1 formula. Alexander has been training in our club for a year and already has the title of European Champion and now the World Champion.
Also fighting was Colin Mikołajczyk who won two silver medals in boxing in two categories. Colin has the title of European and English Champion.
Huge congratulations to the talented fighters. All three were prepared by trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz together with fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop.
Now a moment of break, then in September a show of skills for the city of Worksop at the multicultural festival and preparations for the next championships.
