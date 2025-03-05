From the ward to the world stage: Bassetlaw NHS hero takes on Ironman and Ice Swimming Championships

DBTH Advanced Clinical Practitioner Eleanor Bull takes on Ironman and Ice Swimming Championships.

Eleanor (Ellie) Bull, an Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP) at Montagu Hospital’s Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC), isn’t just dedicated to patient care—she’s also a relentless competitor, constantly pushing the limits of endurance and resilience.

Over the past year, she has taken on both the Ironman World Championships and the Ice Swimming World Championships, proving that determination defines her both in and out of the hospital.

Now, Ellie is preparing for her most ambitious challenge yet: A relay swim across the English Channel in late September, followed just a month later by the New York Marathon—a race she has qualified for in her age group.

Ellie’s journey is one of persistence, strength, and breaking boundaries—qualities celebrated as part of International Women’s Day 2025 (8 March).

In a sport where women continue to make history, she joins the ranks of female endurance athletes tackling extreme conditions, proving that age and background are no barriers to success.

“I was good at swimming when I was younger, but I never competed at high levels. My first proper race wasn’t until my first triathlon at Hatfield Leger a few years ago.”

Last September, Ellie took on the gruelling Ironman World Championships in Nice, France. Over 13 hours, she swam 2.4 miles, cycled 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles—an incredible feat that required nine months of intense training alongside her job and family life.

“The opportunity to race in Nice came up after I qualified at the Ironman in Wales. I came fourth in my age category and secured a spot—but it meant pausing my wedding plans!”

Originally from South Africa, Ellie moved to England in 1996 and has lived here ever since.

“I could’ve represented South Africa, but it felt more natural to compete for Great Britain—this has been my home for the past 28 years.”

Her sporting journey didn’t stop there. Just four months after her Ironman success, Ellie braved the Ice Swimming World Championships in Molveno, Italy, finishing fourth in her age group for the 100m backstroke.

“My ice swimming journey started in 2020 during a difficult year. Getting into the freezing water became a cathartic release. At first, it was tough, but I got a sense of euphoria from it. The cold tests your resilience, but it also improves circulation and boosts your mood.

“Four years ago, I never imagined I’d be representing Great Britain in the World Championships. I even had to pass a medical, as ice swimming is classed as an extreme sport.”

Now, Ellie is preparing to swim the English Channel as part of a relay team, stepping in at short notice to take on a challenge that many train years for. The strict rules mean no wetsuit—just a cap, goggles, and a swimsuit—making it an intense physical and mental battle against the elements.

Alongside this, Ellie is looking to turn her endurance efforts into something meaningful for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

“I think I may look into raising funds for DBTH with my Channel swim—it’s a massive challenge, and the hospital is such a big part of my life. I’ll need ocean swim training, and I’m not even sure where to start with the fundraising yet, but I’m determined to give it a go!”

With the New York Marathon coming just weeks after the Channel swim, Ellie’s year is set to be one of her toughest yet. But with her track record of pushing through challenges, there’s no doubt she’ll take it in her stride.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: "The dedication Ellie has shown in both her career and her sporting achievements is nothing short of inspirational. Balancing work, training, and competition at this level is a testament to her incredible determination.

“Whatever challenge she takes on next, we have no doubt she’ll succeed. We are so proud of her accomplishments and her representation of both Team DBTH and Great Britain on the international stage. Congratulations, Ellie and good luck!”