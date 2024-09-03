Four wins on the bounce for SJR Development after six goal success at Dearne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop’s Development side made it four wins in a row with a comprehensive 6-1 away victory at Dearne & District Development.

Man of the Match Callum Edwards led the way with a hat-trick, Taylor Thackery adding a brace and Dee Scott the other.

SJR got off to a great start with only five minutes on the clock when Joe Bean made a great run down the right wing to then square a precise pass for Edwards to fire home. The front two of Edwards and Thackery were causing the Dearne defence lots of problems with their forward play. And it was 2-0 after 18 minutes when a Theo Weaver corner found the head of Thackery, who directed the ball home witha header.

The midfield of captain Chris Ryde and youngsters Harvey Taylor and Joe Bean were pulling the strings with their work rate and creative play, and it was a midfield pass that sent Thackery away to draw the keeper and finish in the bottom corner to make it 3-0 with 38 minutes gone. The back three of Owen Stead, veteran Richard Priest and youngster Aaron Redfern were hardly troubled, dealing with the limited Dearne attacks well.

Joe Bean in action for SJR Development at Dearne.

SJR wingers Evan Stead and Weaver were great outlets, supplying balls into the box, and from one such ball Edwards bagged his second, finishing a great move to place the ball past the keeper on 45 minutes for a 4-0 half-time scoreline.

Changes were made for the second period with Marley Staveley replacing the injured Stead in defence but the side just carried on where they left off, putting the Dearne defence under pressure from the start and creating even more chances. Evan Stead had a one on one saved by the keeper, then Bean did the same with only the keeper to beat. Kian Smith was next introduced as an extra striker to add his skilful play to the contest.

A fifth goal did duly arrive after 65 minutes with Edwards completing his treble with another accomplished finish. Next into the fray came Dee Scott replacing the tiring Edwards. After more chances were squandered it was Scott who netted the sixth on 75 minutes when some great pressing saw him rob the keeper and place into the net.

Jackson Lambert was finally introduced for the tiring body of Priest who had been outstanding with his fellow defenders.

In the 89th minute Dearne did get on the scoresheet when a free kick was put away via a wicked deflection. But this was another very good all round squad performance from SJR, who are playing some great football and finally getting the goals with the chances that are being created.