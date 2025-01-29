Four wins in a row after victory over Stamford

Celebrate

SJR Worksop Ladies secured their fourth consecutive victory with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stamford.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battling against wind and relentless rain, this was never going to be a game for the purists. Stamford started brightly as expected, but the SJR defense stood firm, with goalkeeper Emily Hallam sweeping up any danger. In fact, the first real effort of the game came from Laura Ferguson, who drove forward brilliantly before firing just wide.

Ferguson and her strike partner Emily Murphy looked threatening, combining well in attack. One promising move saw Ferguson’s shot bravely blocked by a Stamford defender, keeping the score level. Meanwhile, Emily Myatt was causing problems in midfield alongside the tireless Leah Harrison and Rachael Kelly, who began to edge the battle in SJR’s favor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the back, Lauren Cundy, Rachael Bell, Alice Hill, Lauren Brogan, and captain Charlotte Finch were rock-solid, putting their bodies on the line to keep Stamford at bay. When the home side did break through, Hallam was there to deny them with a brilliant save, proving yet again what a key signing she has been. With experience at tier-three level, her shot-stopping, handling, and exceptional distribution have made her a huge asset to SJR.

SJR came out after the break with intent, and Murphy was played through early on. However, with the wind holding up the ball, she couldn’t quite get past the keeper. Mia McDonald began to look dangerous on the counter, breaking away from a pinpoint Hallam kick. When her cross was cleared, the ball fell to Harrison, who fired just wide.

Amy O’Brien put in a fantastic shift, breaking up play and working tirelessly for the team. However, her commitment led to a booking after halting a Stamford attack at the halfway line. McDonald and Myatt also saw yellow in increasingly treacherous conditions, leaving the SJR coaching staff with some concerns.

Despite the weather, SJR kept pushing forward. McDonald played in Murphy, who attempted to beat the keeper at the near post, only for the shot to be scrambled behind for a corner. From the resulting set piece came the decisive moment of the match. Clever movement from Brogan created space, and when Murphy delivered a pinpoint cross, Finch stooped to power home a header, giving SJR the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final stages saw a resilient defensive effort from SJR, ensuring Stamford had no way back into the game. It was a true away-day performance—disciplined, determined, and full of grit. Beating a strong Stamford side in such tough conditions highlights the growing quality and resilience within this SJR team.