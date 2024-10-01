Four out of four for SJR Women’s Development side after win at Maltby Juniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop Women’s Development team extended their league run to four wins out of four games with a 2-1 success away at Maltby Juniors.

Maltby have a strong and physical side and SJR had some tough games against them last season. SJR started slowly, getting used to the pitch, but they managed to find their way into the game with some good passing and link-ups. The first half saw SJR create chances, however the Maltby keeper was quick out to gather the ball to stop SJR in their tracks. In the first half SJR were forced into a substitution as Evie Richardson had to come off due to an injury and Ayesha Stead came on in the midfield.

It was a frustrating first half as SJR created chances but were not able to finish them and the half ended goalless. SJR started the second half well, searching for goal to settle their nerves. Again they created chances but couldn’t finish them as again the Maltby keeper earned her corn. SJR then won a free kick near the edge of the Maltby box and up stepped Tammy Hessey to strike the ball well from distance and found the back of the net to settle SJR nerves. SJR started to get some control back in the game after that settler from and they started to link up well again. Maltby thought they found their way through the SJR defence until Robyn Snee came out of nowhere to make a great defensive sliding challenge to stop the Maltby striker in her tracks. However, later there was a miscommunication at the back and it resulted in a Maltby corner.

Maltby put the corner in and Maltby thought they had scored, but the goal was waved off for a foul on Ebony Griffiths. This was a wake up call for SJR andthey went on the attack with some good build up play from the midfield.

Robyn Snee - SJR Player of the Match.

A teasing cross went into the Maltby box from Lauren Bell, which found Elissa Dixon at the front post to edge it past the Maltby keeper. SJR started to tire later in the second half and this was shown when again Maltby forced another corner.

The corner was put into the box and with SJR not heeding the warning from the previous flag kick, this time Maltby did find the back of the net to make it 2-1. The game then became nervy but SJR saw the game out well.

SJR Player of the Match was Robyn Snee.