Zayn Hakeem wonder goal rescues Worksop Town a point

Hakeem struck with five minutes left on the clock after Oliver Martin’s first-half strike had seen Hebburn lead for almost an hour.

Barely a minute had passed when the Tigers earned a penalty after McDonnell was brought down by a clumsy challenge, but the feet of goalkeeper Mark Foden denied McDonnell from the spot.

The next chance fell to Worksop. A long ball forward looked to be easy pickings for the Hornets defence, but they crumbled as a header was misjudged, allowing Hakeem to latch onto the delivery.

Hakeem drove into the box and cut onto his left foot before letting rip, but the shot clipped the far post as it sailed out of play.

The winger came agonisingly close once again just five minutes later, when his strike from range crashed onto the bottom of the post.

Hakeem’s frustrations only grew as he saw his third goal of the season ruled out by the linesman’s flag soon after.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour mark when striker Martin was slipped in through the flat-footed defence. Martin made no mistake in hammering home the opener with Hebburn’s first shot.

On the stroke of half-time, early substitute Ben Turner’s headed effort was spectacularly stopped by a reaction save from Foden.

But minutes later, Turner was given his marching orders following a scuffle on the touchline.

Hebburn came close to doubling their lead on the hour mark, when, from close-range, Connor Bell’s sliding effort was saved well by Tiernan Brooks.

The Hornets continued to pile on the pressure as they looked to take a stranglehold on the match. Martin, looking to bag his brace, leathered an effort from the edge of the box but was denied by the bottom of the crossbar.