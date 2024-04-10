Young SJR Worksop side produce best result of the season so far in draw at title-chasing Doncaster City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a very windy night at Armthorpe a mixture of SJR's first and A team held City’s big spenders to leave Dearne title favourites.

With a strong wind behind them, Doncaster dominated the ball and looked dangerous but kept hitting the SJR defensive wall.

Wesley, McKernan, Furness and Moody were fending off nearly every attack, and when Doncaster did get through Joe Vaughan in goal produced some very solid saves.

Tom Moody in action for SJR at Doncaster.

The front six were covering a lot of yards to protect their defence and SJR managed to reach half-time at 0-0.

Early in the second half, SJT had an unbelievable chance to snatch the lead, but Scott Wesley somehow missed from three yards.

Doncaster were still the classier side, but SJR now had the wind and looked more threatening, especially through Jaden Thackery.

On the 65th minute Andrew Guest was subbed after battling their two centre backs, replaced by the in-form Callum Edwards.

Two minutes later, after fantastic work from Thackery, he slipped in Edwards who finished clinically to give SJR the lead.

Doncaster showed their higher level experience to keep probing. And on the 75th minute they levelled when a long ball found their winger, who volleyed home despite suspicions of offside.