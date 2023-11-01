Worksop Town prepare for their first Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper tie in 22 years as they travel to Sky Bet League Two leaders Stockport County on Saturday, writes Devon Cash.

Around 1,400 Tigers fans will be travelling to Edgeley Park at the weekend to see if Worksop can pull off another cup upset, having beaten two higher-league opponents on their run to the first round of the competition.

And Tigers boss Craig Parry said he wants to make the town proud on Saturday.

“On Saturday we will go there, and we will enjoy it, but we also need to go there and be competitive,” he said.

“We have to come up with a game plan and a plan that we must drill into the lads on Thursday and get them prepared which will take them into Saturday.

“My job will be to keep everyone focused on the game and not the occasion and we will be in a good mindset come Saturday.

“For me, the occasion and the difficult task go out the window until after the 90 minutes because we have a game to compete in and we’ll see what we can do.

“We want the fans to be loud and proud and go there and make as much noise as they can and have a great day for themselves.

“Getting to the first round of the FA Cup has been an ambition of mine since I started in management, and one of the reasons why I wanted to do it was for my own family and my own kids to experience.

“But it’s also for the club, the chairman, the committee, all the way down to the volunteers, players, and everyone’s families and everyone has to enjoy this occasion and they must do it on Saturday.

“I am sure that it’s going to be a special day but one that we must approach from a professional front and plan on how we can achieve a miracle or a dream.”

The Tigers go into the game after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Guiseley AFC on Tuesday night.

Vaughan Redford put Worksop added from the spot on 65 minutes, but Guiseley equalised immediately, as Kallan Murphy levelled two minutes later.

“It was just a poor game, all around,” he added. “At 0-0 it would have been the most boring game going and neither side would cause a threat to either side and the most disappointing thing for me is that we managed to get our noses in front and then just gifted a goal to them too easily.”