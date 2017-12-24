Worskop Town rescue draw in dying stages

Matthew Templeton got his first goal for the club as Worksop Town rescued a late point against Penistone Church,

His goal cancelled out Brett Lovell‘s first half strike for the visitors during the 1-1 draw.

Worksop nearly took the lead ten minutes when in from midfielder Lee Hill’s header skimmed the post.

Penistone took the lead just before the interval when Lovell made the most of a goalmouth scramble.

Both sides didn’t give much away for the majority of the first half, with chances few and far between.

The second half started the same as the first half, with both sides creating nothing going forward and no shots at all in the first 20 minutes.

Worksop almost got back on level terms midway through the second half when Hill’s sweet volley went agonisingly over the bar.

Several minutes later the visitors were prevented from doubling their lead when Lovell’s header was brilliantly saved.

And Worskop made the most of that reprieve when Templeton chased down a loose ball, blocked a clearance from Penistone keeper Adam Rhodes before he entered the box and smashed home past two defenders.

Worksop nearly snatched a dramatic late winner through Connor Higginson, before Hill cleared a Penistone free-kick off the line as both sides had to settle for the point.