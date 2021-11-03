Worksop’s Lee makes landmark Harworth appearance

Lee Edmondson with his special landmark shirt.

It wasn’t a game to remember though after a 6-0 defeat at home to Staveley MW Reserves.

Harworth Colliery FC Chairman Jonathan Wilson said: "We are absolutely delighted that as a club we could recognise Eddie's achievement and Milestone of 200 League games for us, chuffed to bits too that all his family was there to recognise it.

“Although the result on the day was not what we all wanted and, none more so for Eddie, I’m sure he is still very proud of what he has done.

“Its not been an easy ride over the years and the club has seen lots of players come and go as well as ups and downs, but he has stayed loyal where even at grass roots level loyalty is very rare.