Worksop youngsters take county football title
Aaron Redfern (captain) opened the scoring with a bullet of a free kick in the top corner in the first half. With 4 minutes left Outwood still led 1-0 but a late challenge in the box awarded West Bridgford a penalty which they put away to bring it all square. Outwood thought they had won it after a goal from Will Kerr put them 2-1 up and initiated a pitch invasion from the bench. A lapse in concentration following celebrations saw the opposition sneak an equaliser with 2 seconds remaining and took the game straight to penalties.
Owen Anderson (GK) stepped up and saved their first two penalties with ease. Scorers for Outwood were Brooklyn Crooks, George McKernan, Will Bates and Aaron Redfern who made the final score on penalties 4-1 (2-2 full time).
Route to final: Round 1 v Trinity(H) 0-0 full time 7- 6 after penalties; Round 2 v Arnold Hill (A) 3-1; Quarter final v Rushcliffe (H) 5-2; Semi final v Ashfield (H) 1-1 full time 5- 4 after penalties. Final v West Bridgford.