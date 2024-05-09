A squad of 20 players from Outwood Post 16 Centre have won the U18 Nottinghamshire Schools FA Cup final which was played at Burton Joyce on Wednesday 1st May after a dramatic penalty shoot out.

Aaron Redfern (captain) opened the scoring with a bullet of a free kick in the top corner in the first half. With 4 minutes left Outwood still led 1-0 but a late challenge in the box awarded West Bridgford a penalty which they put away to bring it all square. Outwood thought they had won it after a goal from Will Kerr put them 2-1 up and initiated a pitch invasion from the bench. A lapse in concentration following celebrations saw the opposition sneak an equaliser with 2 seconds remaining and took the game straight to penalties.