Worksop Town's title could be sealed on Saturday
Worksop Town boss Craig Parry is not getting carried away despite the fact that his side could confirm promotion on Saturday afternoon due to Hebburn Town’s midweek loss to Carlton Town, writes Devon Cash.
The Tigers travel to Sheffield FC and if they win and second-placed Hebburn lose, the title will be theirs.
“The result helps us, but my answer is what I will give you every single week and the win tonight was just three points and next game will be what it will be,” he said.
“We move on to Saturday which is another difficult game against a side down there fighting for their lives and see where that takes us.
“It’s a derby in a certain way and Sheffield always make it a difficult game away from home.
“Ryan Crewswell will have them set up well at home and we know it’s going to be difficult. We have to earn the right to get three points by doing the ugly side of the game before we even start thinking about how we want to play.”