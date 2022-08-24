Worksop Town's powerful frontline sees them home in FA Cup win at AFC Mansfield

Hardy’s brace and a header from Liam Hughes means that all three of Worksop Town’s strikers are off the mark after James Hanson opened his account in the opening day defeat to Stockton Town.

And Hardy, who now has 15 goals in 31 appearances for the Club, explained that it was good to find the net once again.

“It is great to get that first goal of the season so early because then you’re chasing another and then another,” he said.

Liam Hardy celebrates at AFC Mansfield. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

“I have been waiting for one; I was on the bench last week and I was waiting for a chance.

"So it is always nice to get an early goal and then follow up with another. “I wanted that hat-trick, and it almost came but I just dragged it with my left foot.

“It’s good to see all of us underway in the scoring department and it is great for confidence as well.

“As a striker, you’re going into your next game thinking that you are going to score, so it is good for all three of us.

“The strength up front we have is scary and you know that whether it’s Hughes or Hanson that wins the header, there will be others bombing om.

"And with the system we know that they will always be there, and goals will come from different areas.”

The Tigers progressed into the First Qualifying Round of the competition with a comprehensive victory over the Bulls at the weekend.

Hardy was pleased to get the job done at the Forest Town Arena.

He added: “I thought we played well, and we did what we had to do, and the main thing is that we are through to the next round, so it was good.

“It is always nice to have a good cup run and now we just need to keep going and going to see how far we can get.

"Also, it raises some money for the club which is nice and we will see who we get.”