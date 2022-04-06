Worksop Town slipped to a 3-0 defeat to leave their season all but over.

It was a big six-pointer that got off to the worst possible start for Worksop when Sebastian Malkowski sliced a clearance into the path of Dean Thexton, who slotted home on six minutes before Kurt Matthews headed the Railwaymen into a two-goal lead.

Danny Burns was sent off just before halftime and, with the Tigers pushing forward, Billy Greulich-Smith delivered the final blow with a goal on the counterattack.

And Parry was displeased with his side’s showing as the gap opened to eight points.

“I thought we set off pretty well and we tried to control the game,” he said.

“We were surprised with their setup and how deep they were and how many bodies they had behind the ball and left one man up top - it was surprising with them being at home.

“But the first goal took the wind out of our sails and that was it, they were well in command. When you gift goals like that, you do not deserve to win; that’s not just the first goal, the second they had one and three weren’t picking him up and it’s a goal from a free header.

“I thought in the first twenty minutes, we had all the possession, but what they did was play it on the hill and with the bobbles and play it into the right areas.

“I said at half-time that we were brain dead because when you come to certain places like here, it’s not a 3G pitch and you cannot play through the lines and play fast football and get it wide; you have to play percentages and in certain areas."

Aleks Starcenko made a positive impact off the bench at the break as Parry looked to implement some progression into their play.

The Tigers boss praised his effort and explained why he did not start the game.

He added: “Being down to ten men, Aleks came on and I thought he covered the pitch for three men.

“The reason we have him tied down from now until the end of next season is because he is a good, quality player and we believe he is the right person to take us forward.