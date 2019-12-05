Worksop Town won't underestimate managerless Spalding United - Kyle Jordan

Kyle Jordan said his Worksop Town side won't be underestimating managerless Spalding United when they visit Sandy Lane on Saturday.

Jordan's Tigers are in buoyant mood after the 4-1 demolition job of high-flying Cleethorpes Town last weekend - a first win at home since August.

The match saw a return of club favourite Lee Hill whose thunderbolt on his third debut for the club kick-started the scoring on a memorable afternoon.

A happy Worksop camp will look to carry that form on when Spalding come to town, who had Matt Easton resign from his managerial post on Wednesday night.

"When a manager leaves it can go one of two ways," Jordan told the Worksop Guardian.

"Either players leave with him or you get a reaction from everyone.

"We certainly won't be underestimating them because they've been at this level for a long time and to do that doesn't happen by accident."

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Tigers run out 2-0 winners in only Jordan's second game in charge, following Craig Denton's departure earlier in the season.

"It was one of the first games I picked up," said the Worksop boss.

"We were pretty comfortable on the day but they were missing quite a few players, so we won't read too much into it."

Tigers were heavily beaten in the two home games which followed that match against top-two opponents in Stamford and Leek Town.

But Jordan believes he and Worksop have come a long way since then.

"I was a little naive in the way I set the team up in both of those games because we had just beaten Spalding and I thought we could take anyone on,” he said.

"We went for them and we came unstuck.”

And added: "There's not a lot in it between us and the top sides in what happens in the middle of the pitch.

"Where we're not quite at it is in both boxes.

“We're conceding sloppy goals that top sides don't concede and we're missing chances that the top teams don't miss.

"But on Saturday it all came together."

Worksop will travel to Grantham Town in the second round of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday 10th December (7.45pm).