It was set to be a nerve-racking day for Worksop, with the permeation of winning the title being that Worksop had to win and hope that Hebburn Town dropped points away at Long Eaton United.

Worksop started well with Liam Hughes netting a first-half brace. Second-half goals from Vaughan Redford and Tavonga Kuleya meant that Scott Smith’s late goal for the visitors was nothing but a consolation.

Hughes doubled his tally for the afternoon just 10 minutes before the break with a composed finish.Worksop extended their lead on the hour after a quiet opening to the second period.

Worksop Town celebrate their title win. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill.

Hawkridge picked the ball up on the right flank and his cross was pinpoint to pick out Vaughan Redford. The midfielder powered home his header into the top left corner to really put the Tigers in control of the game.

Hughes then almost bagged his hat-trick when he attempted an acrobatic overhead kick; however, Hughes saw his effort go agonisingly wide of the left upright.

Tavonga Kuleya also managed to get on the scoresheet with a late goal. He picked the ball up in injury time and twisted and turned in the box, eventually finding a shot which flew past Mazfari to secure the Tigers all three points.

Scott Smith pulled one back for the visitors with the last kick of the game. His shot squirmed under Seb Malkowski but the visitors had no time to add to their tally as the final whistle went.

The final whistle confirmed Worksop’s long-awaited return to the third step following Hebburn’s defeat at Long Eaton and extended the Tigers’ unbeaten league run to 30 matches!

The full Worksop squad celebrated the title win following the final whistle on the field with nearly a thousand fans packed inside the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

