Worksop Town veteran striker James Hanson calls time on successful career

James Hanson in action. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill.

Hanson came off the bench against Whitby Town in stoppage time to make one final appearance for the Tigers after spending over 19 months at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The 36-year-old believes now is the right time to hang up his boots.

“I have been ready for the last three or four months,” he said.

James Hanson - set to take it easy after announcing his retirement. Pic by RBI Photography.

“I have struggled with injuries this season and, most importantly, my kids are growing up now and are doing activities on a weekend, so I want to invest my time into them.

“I did my knee probably two months ago and I knew that I was only going to be a bit-part player this year.

“But it was more to the point where I was struggling to walk on a weekend, especially on Sundays when we spend time together as a family and when I was taking the kids out, I was hobbling and it wasn’t really worth it.

“I have been playing men’s football since I was 16 and I have had the best part of 20 years in the league and in non-league football, which has eventually taken its toll.

James Hanson celebrates a goal. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill.

“But I feel that it is the right decision, and I am looking forward to having some much-needed time off at the weekends and spending time with my family.

“There are a lot of proud moments and a lot of ups and downs, which you’re going to get over a 16-year career.

“So I just want to take time out to thank each and every club that I have played for and all the players and the staff that I have come across.

“It was fitting to end my career on a win and a clean sheet, so to get on at the end topped it off and it was a touch of class from the manager, who has been absolutely brilliant with me since I came in, so I think him a lot of allowing me to play those remaining minutes.”

Hanson’s most poignant period of his career came whilst he was at Bradford, as he scored some iconic goals for the Bantams.

He added: “I have to give a special mention to Bradford: they were part of my life for nine years and I had some great moments with them.

“The things that happened there will probably never happen again; you’re talking about a League Two side getting to the League Cup final and beating Chelsea away in the FA Cup when they were Champions of England.

“So a lot of good things happened at Bradford which I am massively thankful to have been part of.”

After playing youth football for Huddersfield Town and Bradford City, Hanson began his senior career playing non-league football at Eccleshill United and Guiseley before he earned a move back to Bradford.

Hanson became a club legend at the Bantams, becoming a key figure as Bradford incredibly reached the 2013 League Cup final.

He would return to Wembley later that campaign and would score in a 3-0 win over Northampton Town as City were promoted to League One via the play-offs.

After eight years with the Bantams, and some iconic goals scored, Hanson joined Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United, where he helped the side gain promotion from League One into the Championship.

Following a loan spell at Bury, Hanson then went on to represent AFC Wimbledon and Grimsby Town in the English Football League, before he dropped back into non-league football with Farsley Celtic and Boston United.