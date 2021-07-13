Worksop Town U21 boss hails duo after debuts

Ritchie Goddard runs with the ball on his debut.

Lowe and Goddard replaced James Baxendale and Jake Picton on 75 minutes in the 4-0 victory over Emley, taking the tally up to three youth players promoted this pre-season after goalkeeper Ryan Green featured against Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

And Willis believes this will send an encouraging message to the rest of his squad.

“It was very good to see them not only involved but to see them make an impact when they got their chance,” said Willis.

“From our point of view, we’re keen for them to get these opportunities and we have been focusing on when they get that chance, it is there for them to take, so it is good they’re getting some praise as well.

“I had around four or five that I could have picked from, so hopefully we might see one or two in there get a chance as well in the future.

“It’ll send the squad a positive message; we have been constantly reminding them that these opportunities are there and will come throughout the season, and it is great that they have come at the beginning of the season.

“As we are building a squad, it affirms what we are telling them that if they do work hard and get that opportunity then you never know what can happen.

“It is up to the player to put the groundwork in to take those opportunities.”

Tigers boss Craig Parry praised the two youngsters for their impact, particularly Lowe’s involvement in Worksop’s fourth goal of the afternoon.

“I spoke to with the Under-21s manager this week and asked for a couple of lads, who had been performing well to come in and be part of it,” added Parry.

“If you look at the fourth goal and analyse it, yes Zayn [Hakeem] gets his goal and Macca [Steven McDonnell] is a big part of it and Turns [Ben Turner] and Aleks [Starcenko] joins in, but it is John Lowe who starts and dictates the play three or four times before we get into the final third.