Worksop Town U19s beat rivals Retford United to lift NMDFL League Cup

Worksop Town under-19s overcame local rivals Retford United to win the NMDFL League Cup on Thursday night.

The young Tigers ran out 3-0 winners at Inkersall Road thanks to goals from Regan Watkinson and a brace from captain Alfie Smith.

Coach Aiden Spowage, who had lifted the same trophy four years ago as captain of Parramore U19s, was delighted for his Worksop team.

Spowage said: “It’s a brilliant feeling - we’re all feeling good at the minute and I’m chuffed for the lads and the club.

“They were all outstanding, every single one of them, and they’re a great set of lads right down to the core, which is the best thing about it.

“If we look at the picture tonight, they have had a few chances, but James Gamble has pulled off some great saves. Alfie Smith at the back has been tremendous and has got his rewards with two goals.

“Set-pieces have been a big thing; we’ve been practicing them since the start of the year and in the last three or four games it’s started to show.

“What a strike it was from Regan Watkinson to finish it off early into the second half, which killed the game for them.

“I feel we dominated from the first minute to the very last. Yes, they had their 10-minute spell and have had a few chances, but I thought we just looked really comfortable and I feel if the pitch was a little better, we’d have dominated more with the football we play. Overall, I thought we were brilliant.”

And Spowage hopes to go for the league title next season.

“This season is our first season as this group of lads,” he said. “To get silverware with a very new side is excellent.

“Moving into next season there might be some new faces coming in and we want to go for the title.

“We were unlucky this year with a few things behind the scenes and a few results not going our way, but we definitely need to aim for the top spot next season.”