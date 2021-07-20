Worksop Town U19 boss pleased with opening friendly win

Goals from Cole Purcell, Tom Rose, and Cameron Baines put Worksop into a three-goal lead before the Briggers netted either side of the break, however, the Under-19s put in a professional display to keep possession and confirm the victory.And Coupland was quick to praise his side after the game.

He said: “They dominated the first half, and it was a good game all round in a difficult environment – it was very hot weather – and I was really happy with them.

“The second half was a little bit flat compared to the first half, but it has been a long, long time away from football for them all, so we are happy with the performance.“We had a squad of 16 players here today; 14 of them were under the age of 17, so to come away with a win is good and it makes us happy."