Worksop Town turn attention to Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final

Tigers will now focus on winning their cup final.

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against Shildon saw the Railwaymen edge further away from Worksop, extending the gap to eight points with four games remaining.

And even though it is still mathematically possible to finish in the top five, Parry explained that his side need to realign their emphasis on the final on Saturday 30 April against Maltby Main at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium.

“I think we just need to start with a clean sheet of paper on Tuesday and look at a few players who can play in the final as we have a few who are cup-tied,” said Parry.

“We probably have to work with two squads now; one may have to be pushed to the side a bit because they aren’t available for the cup final and use this as a little pre-season to get the others ready and work out how we are going to play against Maltby and use that time to counteract that.

“It doesn’t matter about the points now; we need to get ourselves together in some patterns of play and get some game time into the lads who are playing in the cup final – we don’t want four or five new players in there that haven’t played in the previous four games.

“I want to see a bit of passion, a bit of bravery, a bit of positivity and show that they want to be winners.

“I want the players to give their all from now until the end of the season so that they are ready for that cup final.”

The Tigers travel to Ossett United on Saturday afternoon, looking to pick up their first win in four games after going goalless across that spell.

He added: “Ossett have picked up over the last couple of weeks and it is a difficult place to go to and are a tough side.

"They have a new management team in there that are probably like us in looking to get their stall out ready for next season, so it will be difficult.