Worksop Town striker Aaron Moxam moves on

Striker Aaron Moxam has left Worksop Town after a short spell at Sandy Lane.

Moxam joined the Tigers at the start of October, making his debut in a 3-3 Northern Counties East League draw against Knaresborough Town.

Aaron Moxam in action for Worksop Town against Goole.

The forward went on to make 11 appearances for the Tigers, scoring twice in a 4-2 victory over struggling Hall Road Rangers.

Moxam has left Worksop to play for Maltby Main.

In a statement, the club said: “Muglet Lane will be his new home, where he will be looking to regain the goalscoring form which he has previously shown.

“The club would like to wish Aaron all the best with the Miners and thank him for his efforts.”

Worksop manager Craig Denton’s hopes of stretching Worksop’s unbeaten run to four games on Saturday at second-from-bottom Harrogate Railway Athletic was dashed by the weather.

The match was called off because of a frozen pitch ahead of what was then a very wet afternoon.

The Tigers, unbeaten on their league travels this season, had been hoping to extend that impressive record.

The postponement left the Tigers in seventh place in the Premier Division ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bridlington Town, who like Worksop have 31 points from 16 matches.