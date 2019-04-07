Worksop Town stretch winning run to 14 matches

Goalscorer Connor Brunt said Worksop Town needed to start games better as they close in on the title.

Brunt came off the bench and made an instant impact with a goal to make it 3-1 as the Tigers defeated Harrogate Railway Athletic 4-1.

It was the Tigers’ 14th consecutive league win and left them five points clear at the top.

Brunt said: “We need to start off a lot better, but the lads will bounce back and we’ve done that all season.

“Even if we play like we did today, then I still fancy us as we have a great way of finding a win at the moment, but we certainly need to find a way of starting much sharper.”

Brunt rounded the keeper before finishing after a lofted pass over the top was misjudged by a defender.

He added: “It’s always brilliant to get a goal, but we’ve won 16 on the bounce now [In all competitions] and the lads have been banging them in, so I can’t expect to always get on.

“Ross Goodwin scored as well, and he has been in a similar position to me, so all we know is when we come on to the pitch then we must make an impact.

“I don’t think we were at the races today, but you have those games.

“Team’s that still win when they play bad win games and leagues — and we’ve done this quite a few times this season, which is a testament to those lads out there. It is the best group of lads that I have played with – I’m sure a lot will say the same.

“We have a good way, and the determination, to win games.

“In some ways it is a bad trait, however, we’re winning, which will make it a good trait to have.

“Games like today show what kind of group we have and a good group that we are.”

Brunts said the Tigers also needed the continued backing from their supporters to help them achieve the title and promotion.

He added: “The fans just need to keep coming out and watching us because they have been fantastic all season.

“When I was here last time, the crowd was like this, so it’s great to see it like this and hopefully we’re starting to repay the fans with something they deserve.”

Matt Reay headed Worksop into a 12th minute lead against Harrogate.

Lee Hill’s acrobatic finish doubled the advantage midway through the first half.

However, the visitors reduced the deficit ahead of half-time.

Brunt then came on in the second half to restore the two-goal lead.

Goodwin converted a corner with a close-range finish to complete the crucial victory.