Worksop Town secured a battling 2-1 win against 10-men Guiseley at Nethermoor Park to keep their unbeaten record away from home this season on Saturday

Tigers boss Craig Parry praised his side’s fighting spirit, saying: “They were the better team on the day and probably deserved the three points, but the reason why we did deserve points from the game is the way the players stuck together and grafted.

“We didn’t get it all our own way. But we had to fight for each other and do the ugly side of the game, and that’s probably why we came away with the three points.

“We’ve got goals in us, and we know we can keep clean sheets.

Dan Bramall celebrating after scoring the opening goal at Guiseley - Photo by Richard Bierton

"But if you’re not going to work for each other and put the bodies on the line, you’re not going to win anything. That’s why we got the points on Saturday.”

In a fractious game, Guiseley started strongly, with Will Longbottom crossing for Leo Farrell who looked certain to score. But Sebastian Malkowski recovered well and denied him the early lead.

Mason O'Malley made his debut for Worksop midway through the first half, replacing the injured Josh Wilde at left-back.

His presence would prove crucial later in the game.

The Tigers took the lead just before half-time as a Lions' defender headed on for Bramall, who capitalised on that by racing through and putting his finish calmly underneath the goalkeeper two minutes into added time.

However, Guiseley equalised early in the second half through Farrel,l who brought the ball down and volleyed past Malkowski from the edge of the box.

Guiseley were then awarded a penalty after Will Longbottom raced away from Regan Hutchinson and was fouled, but more Malkowski heroics were on display as he pulled out a sensational stop to keep the scores level.

Guiseley’s Adriano Moke was then sent off for a second yellow card following an off-the-ball incident with Hutchinson on 64 minutes, which symbolised the type of game it was, with the referee giving out eight bookings across both sides.

Worksop scored the winner 10 minutes from time by hitting them on the counter as Hutchinson found his full-back partner, O'Malley who delivered an inch-perfect cross for Vaughan Redford to head in from close range.

It was a nervy few final minutes for Worksop, which included Guiseley's goalkeeper almost having a shot in the final minutes, but the Tigers stayed strong and secured the three points on the road.

Worksop are back at home this weekend in the FA Cup third qualifying round as they take on Kings Lynn Town at 3pm.