Worksop Town sign former Gainsborough Trinity and AFC Mansfield striker

Worksop Town have captured the signature of striker Lynton Karkach from Lincoln United.

Tigers boss Craig Denton moved to strengthen his forward line this week ahead of Wednesday night’s NCEL Premier home match against Bottesford Town.

Karkach, formerly of Gainsborough Trinity and AFC Mansfield, is described as a striker ‘who knows where the back of the net is’ on Worksop’s club website.

The now 22-year-old was a key part of AFC Mansfield’s NCEL Premier promotion-winning side last season, scoring 10 goals for the Bulls who finished third with a whopping 96 points.

“I’m really pleased to have captured the signature of Lynton,” said Tigers boss Denton.

“He’s a player who we have kept a close eye on.

“Lynton will add quality to the squad and, now we are at the business end of the season, it’s important we give ourselves the best opportunity to finish as high as possible, so when a player of Lynton’s quality becomes available we had to try and get him in.

“Our squad is key to our recent success. Every player is playing their part and Lynton will only add more.

“Welcome to the Tigers, Lynton!”