Worksop Town sign former Barnsley centre-back Bailey Gooda

Worksop Town have signed former Barnsley centre-back Bailey Gooda.

The 28-year-old started his career at 11 for Barnsley and stayed there for eight years, captaining the U21 side during that time.

After departing Barnsley, Gooda joined the National League North side Harrogate Town, before being loaned out to Scarborough Athletic.

Gooda impressed in his loan spell at the Seadogs and was signed on a permanent deal at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He then spent a year in North Yorkshire before joining Hyde United for a brief spell, eventually opting to join Matlock Town, where he played for two seasons.

In 2021, Gooda rejoined Scarborough Athletic for his second spell. The centre-back stayed at the club for four years, leaving at the end of this season after making over 200 appearances for Scarborough, many of those in the National League North.

Craig Parry was delighted to complete the Tigers' first signing ahead of the 2025/26 season: “Bailey is a player I’ve admired for years and watched from afar when we’ve played against him in pre-season games.

“He’s a guy in the peak of his age, and he has played in the National League North for many years, so he’s coming with a good age, good experience, and he fits our profile in what we want in a defender.

“He can defend properly, and the players I track, they’ve got to be leaders in the dressing room and he’s a leader, it’s as simple as that.”

Off the field, the club have appointment a new management team for the U21 squad.

Richard Nelson and Danny Reet will take over as joint managers and Craig Snell taking over as Head Coach and Goalkeeper Coach.

Nelson is excited to start his role with the U21s: “I’m really looking forward to taking the step from Worksop Town U18s to Worksop Town U21s alongside Danny in what is an exciting time for the club.

“Having supported this club through thick and thin for many years, the opportunity to progress from the U18s means a lot—especially when the call came from Pete.

“With over 12 years of coaching experience at Worksop Boys Club, it’s been incredible to help develop so many young players—from U6s all the way to U18s.

“Last season, we brought a strong core of that group into the Worksop Town U18s, including goalkeeper Olivier Rodzos, who even made his first-team debut away at Blyth Spartans last season.

“We’ve got a talented squad coming through from the current U18s, and we’re excited to blend them with the current U21 team while working closely with Julian in the Reserves.”

Danny Reet will support Nelson as they manage the young Tigers. Reet began his football career in the academies of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

He signed a professional contract with Sheffield Wednesday and was loaned to Bury, where he scored four goals in eight appearances. After his loan, he transferred to Mansfield Town, making over 50 Football League appearances and netting 15 goals.

Danny's career included stints at clubs like Alfreton, Buxton, and Rochdale. Outside of playing, he has been involved in coaching at local junior clubs, including Staveley Miners Welfare, Beighton Magpies, and Eckington Boys. Recently, he enjoyed success with Pilsley Community, winning league titles and cup competitions.

In the last season, Danny joined Worksop Town's under-18 team, continuing to share his experience and passion for the game with young players.