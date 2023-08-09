News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Worksop Town see off Doncaster Rovers XI in final pre-season friendly

Worksop Town rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 4-0 victory over a Doncaster Rovers XI at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Tuesday night.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

The Tigers brok e through on 36 minutes fter a spell of pressure. Hall did well to keep the ball in play on the byline. The winger played a measured ball into the middle for Daniel, who nodded past Oram.

Worksop doubled their lead on 66 minutes when an in-swinging corner was cleared only as far as Yaremenko, who dummied a cross and burst into the area before he squeezed a shot under the keeper and into the back of the net.

Worksop added a third on 72 minutes through another Young Tiger, as 16-year-old Eastwood found the top corner from 20 yards after driving forward with the ball.

Eastwood had a second two minutes later. Daniel picked up the ball from deep and swung a cross into the centre where Starcenko narrowly missed it , but Eastwood arrived late to take it past Oram.

Related topics:Worksop TownDoncaster RoversEastwoodTigers