The Tigers brok e through on 36 minutes fter a spell of pressure. Hall did well to keep the ball in play on the byline. The winger played a measured ball into the middle for Daniel, who nodded past Oram.

Worksop doubled their lead on 66 minutes when an in-swinging corner was cleared only as far as Yaremenko, who dummied a cross and burst into the area before he squeezed a shot under the keeper and into the back of the net.

Worksop added a third on 72 minutes through another Young Tiger, as 16-year-old Eastwood found the top corner from 20 yards after driving forward with the ball.