Worksop Town seal third ambitious signing of the summer in Aaron Martin

Worksop Town have confirmed the ambitious signing of ex-EFL striker Aaron Martin from South Shields.

Martin is the Tigers’ third signing of the summer and he said: “I’m happy to finally get it done.

“I’ve been in talks for a number of weeks now with Craig (Parry) and Pete (Whitehead) so I'm happy to get it all sorted.

“We had a good chat when I came to the ground a few weeks ago and he (Craig Parry) thinks I'll be ideal for the system.”

Worksop Town signing Aaron Martin in his new colours. Photo: Richard Bierton .

Martin also spoke about what he believes he can bring to the table at Worksop.

"Experience is going to be one thing, to try and get out of this league,” he said.

“Obviously goals too and just being a presence in the team to try to get the best out of everyone else and drive the team on.

“In my thoughts I'm here to either win the league or get the play-offs, that’s where I'm at.”

The Sheffield-born striker began his career at the Sheffield United Academy, before moving to Barnsley and eventually back to the Blades.

The 32-year-old then began his senior career with Staveley Miners Welfare, before playing for Worksop chairman Pete Whitehead's old side Worksop Parramore.

He also enjoyed spells with Goole, Sheffield FC, and Brighouse where he was beginning to make a name for himself in non-league.

The striker was particularly impressive at Brighouse, winning player of the year after recording 30 goals and 11 assists.

His good form earned him a move to Guiseley in the National League North where he continued his rise, scoring 17 goals in 20 games before the season was brought to a premature end due to Covid.

Martin then made another step up, joining Harrogate Town in the National League.

He helped them gain promotion at the first time of asking, and netted five goals and provided six assists in the club's first season in the Football League the following campaign.

Following a short loan spell at Halifax, Martin joined Gateshead in 2022, where played a key role in helping the North-East outfit reach the final of the FA Trophy.

Martin continued in the North-East last season as he joined South Shields, where he scored 11 goals as the Mariners narrowly missed out on a play-off spot.