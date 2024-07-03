Worksop Town return with victory over Retford United

Aaron Martin opened the scoring for Worksop Town. Photo by Richard Bierton.

Worksop Town beat local rivals Retford United 2-0 in their first season fixture of the 2024/25 season at Cannon Park.

The Tigers took the lead on the 24th minute as new signing Aaron Martin leapt highest to the cross and headed into the back of the net from close range.

Martin was Worksop’s third summer signing from National League North side South Shields, and his goal against Retford will give fans encouragement going into next season.

Retford had a chance to equalise just before half-time as a ball over the top from midfielder Brandon Kane found Jake Champion – but the 19-year-old winger fluffed his lines as he failed to hit the target from close range.

Retford goalkeeper Jonothan Hedge made some excellent saves to keep the game at 1-0 but he was no match for the next effort from Aleks Starcenko.

The Latvian midfielder struck an excellent volley into the top right corner on the 68th minute from just inside the box to give the Tigers a two-goal advantage in the game.

Starcenko joined in October 2020 but he only broke into the first team in the 2021/22 season, and he has been a key part the side ever since

Every Worksop player got minutes back on the pitch, including some trialists that manager Craig Parry could be looking to sign as he aims to strengthen his squad before the new season begins.

Worksop will continue their pre-season on Saturday as they face ninth-tier side, Barton Town.

The Lincolnshire side play their football in the North East Counties League Premier Division where they finished in 14th place last season.

The Swans will certainly provide a test for Craig Parry’s side as he looks to evaluate the squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The game will take place at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium at the earlier time of 1pm due to the England match taking place at 5pm.

Further friendlies against Brighouse Town, Buxton, Cleethorpes, Pontefract, Garforth Town and Sheffield Wednesday are due to take place ahead of the season.