Worksop Town release captain Danny Patterson after he “refuses to play”

Worksop Town captain Danny Patterson refused to come on as a second half substitute in their dramatic 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Melton Town, according to the Tigers.

The club reacted on Saturday evening by releasing the player, who led the side to NCEL Premier Division and NCEL League Cup glory last season.

In a statement, Worksop Town said: “The club wish to state that after today’s 2-1 defeat to Melton Town, captain Daniel Patterson has been released from the club by manager Craig Denton.

“Denton states that this is due to Patterson refusing to play after being asked by the management team, with 20 minutes remaining of the game.

“This insubordination is a breach of the ethos set by the club, and Denton feels that unfortunately due to the nature of the breach, releasing Patterson is the only appropriate course of action.”

Patterson made 42 appearances last season, scoring once from the penalty spot against Hemsworth Miners Welfare in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

In June, after agreeing to stay at the Tigers after their title win and promotion to Evo-Stik NPL South/East, Patterson said: “I can’t wait.

“I know the league and I know what it’s about. It’s a lot tougher than the NCEL. It’s going to be different challenges, different sides, but I think we’ll be up there.

“We’ve signed some good players already. We’ve sent a big statement out with some of the signings so we’re going into the league with no fear and taking it each game as it comes.”

The FA Cup defeat on Saturday to two added-on time goals was Worksop’s first competitive loss since 22nd December, 2018, and ended their run of 22 straight wins.