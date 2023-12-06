Worksop Town refreshed after much-needed break and ready for Marske trip

After a well-deserved weekend off, player-coach Ben Tomlinson insists Worksop Town will be prepared to face Marske United on Saturday at Mount Pleasant, writes Devon Cash.

Ben Tomlinson helps get the squad warmed up. Photo by Corey Prevett.

Saturday’s postponed fixture away at Ashton United meant that the Tigers had a break in the schedule for the first time since early October in a relentless run of games.

And Tomlinson, who admitted it was a ‘welcomed break’, is ready for the side to get back to winning ways after going three league games without victory.

“It feels like it has been Saturday and Tuesday for as long as I can remember,” he said.

“I don’t think it has done us any harm in not having a game. It was a welcomed break and the boys deserve it after a long and busy period.

“We’re now looking at another busy period and this little break has not only helped some of the boys that are injured, but some of the boys that play week in, week out to have a little breather.

“It’s given us all the chance to take a deep breath and go again.

“On the injury front, it’s given them an extra week and when we play Ashton United in March, it gives them a chance to play in it.

“It’s another difficult game against Marske and if we want to be where we want to be, then they are all big games. It’s a big three points at stake, so we need to make sure we don’t go into the game under-gunned.

“We’ll go there to a pitch that will be boggy and it’ll be another battle, so we need to be fully prepared for that and I am sure the boys will. The run that we have gone on since that first win has been nothing short of admirable, so I am pleased with how we have handled a lot of games.”

Worksop are then handed a daunting midweek trip to Cumbria as they travel to Workington AFC.

However, the 176-mile journey doesn’t faze Tomlinson, who said: “These are the trips that we get blessed with as footballers, but it is what it is and at some point, we’d have to go there.

“Yes, we’re going to have to finish work early. Yes, we’ll get home late. But it is part and parcel of what we have to deal with. Our boys are very professional, and we’ll deal with that well.