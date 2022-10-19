After a goalless first half where the Tigers struggled to convert their chances, Adam Mitchell finished off a counter attack from a Worksop set piece to give the Steelmen something to hold on to.

However, the Tigers finally broke down Consett’s stubborn backline to score two goals in two minutes through goals from Vaughan Redford and Josh Wilde before Liam Hughes netted a third to confirm a much-needed three points to move up to seventh.

And Worksop boss Craig Parry praised his side’s resilience to overcome Consett’s low block.

Tigers on their way to victory over Consett on Tuesday. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

He said: “It was a difficult game tonight because they made it very hard for us because they were sat so deep and deeper than I thought they may sit and they had a lot of men behind the ball, so we had to be patient and it was very hard to move them out of their positions.

“They were well-set and rigged, so the performance against a difficult opposition was professional and the main thing was our reaction because we were in complete control of the game and had our chances and didn’t take them and then we were sucker punched, but we didn’t panic, and we carried on playing the way we set them out to, and we got our rewards in the end.

“I must mention the subs – Liam Hardy and Aleks Starcenko – who I thought at one-nil down made a massive difference by bringing a little bit of freshness to our side.

“It has been difficult this week because of Saturday where we took a little bit of a hit and my biggest worry coming into tonight’s game was that it may still be on their minds, but true to their character, it wasn’t and they have dusted themselves down and everyone got around one another and that was reflected in our performance.”

The Tigers are at home again on Saturday afternoon as they welcome basement club Grimsby Borough to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Parry explained how vital it is that the Tigers remain concentrated.

“They’re fighting for their lives early doors and when you’re facing a team in that situation, you’re up against it because they have that extra edge and fight in them because they’re in survival mode,” added Parry.