Worksop Town praises side after progressing in Sheffield Senior Cup

Worksop Town came back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Handsworth 4-2 and progress in the Sheffield Senior Cup.

The Tigers entered the break behind after a brace from Mitchell Dunne, but they produced a spirited second period to progress thanks to a double from Aleks Starcenko and goals from Liam Hardy and Vaughan Redford.

And Parry explained how his side need to find consistency after indifferent halves.

“To be fair to Handsworth, if they had gone in at four-nil at half time then we couldn’t have had any complaints,” admitted Parry.

“Going in at 2-0 allowed us to regroup, give a few earbashings out, reshape us a little bit differently, and it allowed us a chance in the game and the boys took the roasting and adapted well.

“We made three subs at halftime, and we have adapted well and got the win that we wanted, and it was a good second-half performance where we did the basics right of what we’re about.

“The second-half performance was the same as what the one against Shildon was. We got in people’s faces, won second balls, won challenges, moved the ball quickly, tried to get in behind them and create chances – it is what we’re about – but first half we couldn’t get anywhere near them.

“We just need to be more consistent; I said to the lads at the end there that if we’re going to do anything this season then we have got to be consistently better – we cannot be a ‘ten’ one week and a ‘one’ the next – we have to be a lot better.”

The victory means the Tigers progress into the semi-finals where they will face one of Rossington Main, Maltby Main, and either Parkgate or Emley.

Parry explained how seriously his side are taking the competition.

“It is a cup that when I speak to a lot of the fans here, it means a lot to them and the club,” he added.

“We took it seriously today and, apart from one change, it was the same starting line-up that beat Shildon.

“It is a cup we’re taking seriously, and we want to win it.